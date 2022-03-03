Alcohol company Diageo said on Thursday that it has paused the export of its products to Russia and Ukraine, Reuters reported.

“Our priority is the safety of our people in Ukraine and the wider region,” a spokesperson said.

The British company produces brands such as Smirnoff, Guinness, Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan and White Horse.

On its website, Diageo says that its brands are “enjoyed by millions of Russians in more than 70,000 shops and 19,000 bars and restaurants across 11 time zones”.

The decision came amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24. The offensive entered its eight day on Thursday with Russia claiming that it has taken over the southern city of Kherson, located 547 kms from capital Kyiv. However, the Russian military have failed to capture major cities like Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol.

Ever since the invasion began, several companies have stopped exporting their goods and suspended operations in Russia.

These include automakers Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin, aerospace firm Airbus, aircraft manufacturer Boeing, energy companies TotalEnergies, Equinor, streaming platform Netflix, and movie studios Disney, Warner Brothers and Sony Pictures Entertainment, among others, according to Reuters.

At least 10 states in the United States, including Alabama, Utah and Ohio, have also banned import of Russia vodka and other liquor, reported Forbes.

Canadian provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador have also removed Russian liquor products from their shelves, reported Business Insider.