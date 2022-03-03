The big news: India issues ‘survival guidelines’ for students in Ukraine, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The UN said 1 million people have fled Ukraine amid war with Russia, and Tamil Nadu to send four leaders to assist in Ukraine evacuations.
A look at the most important developments of the day:
- In advisory to Indians in Kharkiv, government warns of aerial attacks, says learn Russian phrases: The Indian embassy in Ukraine asked stranded citizens in Kharkiv city to fill up a form to expedite evacuation.
- One million people have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion began, says UN: A spokesperson for the United Nations refugee agency said that ‘at this rate’ the exodus could make it the source of ‘the biggest refugee crisis this century’.
- Tamil Nadu deputes three MPs, one MLA to countries bordering Ukraine for evacuating students: DMK leaders Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Tiruchi Siva and MM Abdulla and MLA TRB Rajaa will go to Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovakia.
- Congress alleges BJP violated Model Code of Conduct in Manipur by releasing money to banned outfits: Party leader Jairam Ramesh alleged Rs 15.7 crore and Rs 92.7 lakhs had been released to the militant groups in two tranches on February 1 and March 1.
- Press bodies condemn arrest of journalist Kishor Ram in Uttarakhand, call for his release: Ram, who reported on matters related to marginalised classes and lower castes, was arrested on February 24 for promoting enmity.
- Foreign ministry claims 18,000 Indians have left Ukraine since first advisory by embassy: India denied claims that Russia had ‘stopped the war for six hours’ to help with evacuation of stranded students in Ukraine’s Kharkiv city.
- Congress castigates Maharashtra governor for remarks mocking Savitribai Phule: Bhagat Singh Koshiyari mocked social reformers Savitribai and Jyotirao Phule for getting married at a young age.
- NCB has not cleared charges against Aryan Khan in Mumbai drugs case, says senior official: Media reports about the clean chit speculative and the investigation against him is still ongoing, the official said.
- Liquor giant Diageo pauses exports of Smirnoff vodka, other products to Russia and Ukraine: At least 10 states in the US have also banned import of Russian vodka.
- Madras HC recommends reservation for transgender people in Tamil Nadu government jobs: The judge said the quota should be provided apart from relaxations extended to the socially and economically backward classes.