A look at the most important developments of the day:

In advisory to Indians in Kharkiv, government warns of aerial attacks, says learn Russian phrases: The Indian embassy in Ukraine asked stranded citizens in Kharkiv city to fill up a form to expedite evacuation.

One million people have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion began, says UN: A spokesperson for the United Nations refugee agency said that ‘at this rate’ the exodus could make it the source of ‘the biggest refugee crisis this century’.

Tamil Nadu deputes three MPs, one MLA to countries bordering Ukraine for evacuating students: DMK leaders Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Tiruchi Siva and MM Abdulla and MLA TRB Rajaa will go to Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovakia.

Congress alleges BJP violated Model Code of Conduct in Manipur by releasing money to banned outfits: Party leader Jairam Ramesh alleged Rs 15.7 crore and Rs 92.7 lakhs had been released to the militant groups in two tranches on February 1 and March 1.

Press bodies condemn arrest of journalist Kishor Ram in Uttarakhand, call for his release: Ram, who reported on matters related to marginalised classes and lower castes, was arrested on February 24 for promoting enmity.

Foreign ministry claims 18,000 Indians have left Ukraine since first advisory by embassy: India denied claims that Russia had ‘stopped the war for six hours’ to help with evacuation of stranded students in Ukraine’s Kharkiv city.

Congress castigates Maharashtra governor for remarks mocking Savitribai Phule: Bhagat Singh Koshiyari mocked social reformers Savitribai and Jyotirao Phule for getting married at a young age.

NCB has not cleared charges against Aryan Khan in Mumbai drugs case, says senior official: Media reports about the clean chit speculative and the investigation against him is still ongoing, the official said.

Liquor giant Diageo pauses exports of Smirnoff vodka, other products to Russia and Ukraine: At least 10 states in the US have also banned import of Russian vodka.

Madras HC recommends reservation for transgender people in Tamil Nadu government jobs: The judge said the quota should be provided apart from relaxations extended to the socially and economically backward classes.

