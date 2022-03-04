Ukraine crisis: Fire breaks out at nuclear plant after Russian attack, president urges ceasefire
Russian strikes on Thursday night hit the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine, due to which a fire broke out there.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned that if the plant blew up, it will be “10 times larger” than the Chernobyl disaster of 1986. The Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant is the biggest one in Europe. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges a ceasefire immediately.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country’s military operation in Ukraine is “going to plan”, according to Al-Jazeera. He claimed that Russia was rooting out “neo-Nazis” from Ukraine. This is the ninth day of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
Putin also said that he will never give up on his conviction that “Russians and Ukrainians are one people”.
Meanwhile, at the 49th Human Rights Council Session in Geneva, India on Thursday voiced concern over the escalating humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and called for an immediate end to hostilities
Live updates
8.15 am: US President Joe Biden has spoken to his Ukrainian counterpart and joins him in asking Russia to stop attacks, following the fire at Zaporizhia nuclear plant.
8.10 am: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accuses Russia of nuclear terrorism and asks them to stop attacking the nuclear plant immediately, reports The Guardian. “We must stop Russian troops,” he tells Europeans. “Tell your politicians: Ukraine is 15 nuclear units. If there will be an explosion, it will the end to all of us, the end of Europe, the evacuation of Europe.”
7.55 am: A video shared by journalist Johnattan F Bilancieri shows at least two blasts at the nuclear power plant.
7.50 am: Ukrainian authorities tell the International Atomic Energy Agency that there has been no change reported in radiation levels at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant after a fire broke out there.
The international agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmygal and appealed for a halt on the use of force. He warned of severe danger if the reactors were hit.
Russian armed forces, however, are continuing to carry out shelling at the site, AP reports.
7.40 am: Here is a roundup of the top developments in Ukraine that took place on Thursday:
- Thirty-three people were killed in Russian air strikes in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, close to the border with Belarus.
- At the end of the second round of talks, Ukraine and Russia reached an understanding on creating a humanitarian corridor to safely evacuate Ukrainians in besieged towns and cities.
- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for direct talks with Vladimir Putin and military aid from Western nations. He added thatthat Ukraine had no plans to attack Russia.
- India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that 18 flights were slated to go to neighbouring countries of Ukraine soon to evacuate citizens stranded in the country.
- India voiced concern over the escalating humanitarian crisis in Ukraine at the 49th Human Rights Council Session in Geneva, and called for an immediate end to hostilities.