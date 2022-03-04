The Islamabad High Court on Thursday asked India to appoint a lawyer for jailed national Kulbhushan Jadhav by April 13 to argue against his conviction and sentencing by a Pakistan court, reported PTI.

Jadhav, a retired Indian Naval officer, has been imprisoned in Pakistan since 2016. Pakistan claims he was caught “spying” in the country, while India says he was kidnapped from Iran.

In April 2017, a Pakistan court sentenced Jadhav to death on charges of espionage and terrorism. Jadhav’s execution was stopped after India moved the International Court of Justice against the verdict in May 2017.

In July 2019, the International Court of Justice directed Pakistan to give India consular access to Jadhav and also ensure a review of his conviction.

In November, the Pakistan Parliament enacted a law giving Jadhav the right to appeal against his conviction and death sentence.

The Islamabad High Court has repeatedly asked India to appoint a lawyer from Pakistan, PTI reported. New Delhi, however, has said a lawyer must be appointed from India.

During Thursday’s hearing, Pakistan’s Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan argued in the Islamabad High Court that India was delaying the case.

Khan claimed this was so that India could petition the International Court of Justice that Pakistan was violating its judgement.

The Islamabad High Court, after hearing Khan, asked India to appoint a lawyer for Jadhav.