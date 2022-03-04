Shane Warne, one of the greatest cricketers of all-time, dies at 52
Warne, undoubtedly the greatest leg-spinner the game has seen, played 145 Tests and 194 One-Day Internationals for Australia and picked up 1,001 wickets in all.
Australia’s Shane Warne, one of the all-time great cricketers, died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 on Friday, according to a report by Fox Cricket.
“It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March,” the statement read.
“Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” it added.
“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”
The announcement came just hours after the death was announced of fellow Australian great Rod Marsh, one of cricket’s outstanding wicketkeepers.
Warne is the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket. He played 145 Tests and 194 One-Day Internationals and took 708 and 293 wickets respectively in the two formats.
Shane Warne's career bowling record
|Format
|Mat
|Inns
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|5-fors
|Test
|145
|273
|708
|8/71
|25.41
|2.65
|57.4
|37
|ODI
|194
|191
|293
|5/33
|25.73
|4.25
|36.3
|1
Reactions came in from a stunned cricketing community.
On Saturday morning, Warne’s Twitter handle had a message reacting to the death of former Australian wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh.