The big news: Putin says sanctions on Russia were like declaring war, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Manipur recorded 76.62% voter turnout in the second phase of assembly elections, and 10 people were convicted for the murder of a Dalit man.
A look at the top developments of the day:
- Western nations’ sanctions are akin to declaring a war, says Vladimir Putin: Meanwhile, the evacuation of civilians in Mariupol and Volnovakha in Donetsk region was halted as shelling by Russia continued.
- Manipur records voter turnout of 76.62% till 5 pm in second phase: Besides the 22 seats, repolling was also held in 12 booths in five constituencies.
- Ten persons convicted for murdering a Dalit man in Tamil Nadu in 2015: The judge will pronounce the quantum of punishment on March 8.
- Islamic State claims responsibility for Pakistan mosque suicide bombing as toll rises to 62: Investigation agencies have identified three suspects in connection with the deadly attack in Peshawar city.
- Student wearing hijab heckled allegedly by ABVP members in Karnataka: The incident took place when the girl, who was allowed to cover her head, was appearing for her examinations at a college in Mangaluru.
- CBI court turns down anticipatory bail plea of Chitra Ramkrishna in NSE co-location case: The case pertains to allegations of preferential access to the National Stock Exchange’s algorithmic trading platform.
- Supreme Court stays Delhi HC order allowing citizens to feed stray dogs: The petitioner argued that street dogs were ‘unpredictable’ and could attack people.
- Karnataka CM says efforts are on to bring back body of student killed in Kharkiv: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also said that students from the state still stranded and that officials are trying to reach them.
- 21 Indian sailors stuck on ship in Ukraine port, maritime company says there are other vessels too: The chief executive officer of the shipping company has asked the government to draw up a rescue plan.
- Absorb medical students returning from Ukraine into Indian colleges, IMA urges Modi: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo also made a similar appeal to the central government.