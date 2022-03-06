Ukraine calls for no-fly zone and more NATO help to fight Russia
Vladimir Putin has warned that countries that tried to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered enemy combatants.
Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that his country needs fighter jets and air-defence systems to isolate Russia as the war entered its tenth day.
Kuleba, who met his US counterpart on Ukraine’s border with Poland, also called the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s refusal to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine a “sign of weakness”. The NATO has dismissed calls for creation of a no-fly zone amid worries it could spark a wider war with Russian forces.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, declared that the sanctions designed to cripple his country’s economy were akin to a “declaration of war”.
The ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, to allow the evacuation of civilians through humanitarian corridors in the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, also collapsed with both sides accusing each other of resuming attacks.
Live updates
9.49 pm: Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, says the crisis in Ukraine will have consequences for the whole world, including Moscow relations with India, reports PTI. “To what extent, it will be reflected, probably no one can say now,” he adds.
9.35 am: Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) emergency coordinator in Ukraine, Laurent Ligozat, says the situation in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol is “catastrophic”.
She adds, “We know from our staff that they are desperately trying to keep safe as heavy attacks continue and food supplies run dangerously low. There is no water, electricity and heating. Internet and phone services have been cut off. Hospitals, supermarkets, and residential buildings have suffered heavy damages.”
A ceasefire to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha fell apart on Saturday. Ukrainian officials claimed Russian troops blocked residents from leaving with shelling.
9.22 am: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the escalating tensions with Ukraine, reports Reuters.
9.20 am: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he spoke to his United States counterpart Joe Biden to discuss financial support and sanctions against Russia as the war entered its 11th day.
Hours before this, Zelensky also addressed US leaders via video call. He sought more military assistance and blacklisting of Russian oil imports, reports CNN.
8.20 am: A third round of talks with Russia is scheduled for Monday, says a member of Ukrainian delegation, reports AP.
7.45 am: Canada urges its citizens to leave Russia, noting that security conditions were unpredictable and could deteriorate without notice. “The ability of our embassy to provide consular services in Russia may become severely limited,” says the foreign ministry said in a travel advisory. “Avoid all travel to Russia. If you are in Russia, you should leave while commercial means are still available.”
7.30 am: US-based credit card giants Visa and Mastercard say they will suspend operations in Russia, reports AFP.
Visa Inc, based in California, in a statement says that the cards issued in Russia would no longer work outside the country. “We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” the company’s chief executive officer Al Kelly says.
Mastercard Inc, based in New York, says the decision was taken because of the “unprecedented nature of the current conflict”.
7.22 am: Over 1.3 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24, according to figures released by the United Nation’s Refugee Agency on Saturday, The Guardian reports.
“This is the fastest-moving refugee crisis we have seen in Europe since the end of the second world war,” United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi says.
7.18 am: The International Monetary Fund warns that the already “serious” global economic impacts of the war between Russia and Ukraine would be “all the more devastating” should the conflict escalate.
In a statement after a board meeting chaired by Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, the global lender says:
“While the situation remains highly fluid and the outlook is subject to extraordinary uncertainty, the economic consequences are already very serious. Energy and commodity prices – including wheat and other grains – have surged, adding to inflationary pressures from supply chain disruptions and the rebound from the Covid‑19 pandemic. Price shocks will have an impact worldwide, especially on poor households for whom food and fuel are a higher proportion of expenses.”
7.10 am: Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Ukraine’s border with Poland. In the meeting, Kuleba said the leaders discussed the provision of weapons to Ukraine and the campaign to isolate Russia internationally for its invasion of the country.
“The highest demand that we have is in fighter jets, attack aircraft, and air-defense systems,” Kuleba told journalists, AFP reported. “If we lose the skies, there will be much more blood on the ground.”
The foreign minister also criticised the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s rejection of implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine. “It’s the people of Ukraine who will pay the price for the reluctance of NATO to act,” he said.
A look at the top developments from Saturday:
- Russian President Vladimir Putin said that international sanctions against Moscow put “the future of Ukrainian statehood” at risk and likened the measures to a “declaration of war”. He added that countries that tried to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered enemy combatants.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, has urged Western countries to declare such a no-fly zone.
- Ukraine halted the evacuation of its citizens from the besieged cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha due to shelling hours after Russia announced the deal.
- Several media organisations, including BBC, CNN News, ABC News, Bloomberg and CNN, have suspended their operations in Russia after Moscow passed a law that imposes prison terms of up to 15 years on people charged with spreading “fake news” about the war in Ukraine.