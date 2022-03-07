India’s representative to Palestine, Mukul Arya, was found dead at the Indian mission in Ramallah on Sunday. The cause of his death was not immediately known, PTI reported.

Arya, a 2008-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, had earlier served at the Indian embassies in Kabul and Moscow. He was also India’s permanent to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in Paris and had served at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India’s Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya.



He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones.

Om Shanti. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 6, 2022

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar expressed shock over the death of the diplomat. “He [Arya] was a bright and talented officer with so much before him,” Jaishankar wrote in a tweet. “My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti”

The Palestinian foreign ministry said they have contacted the Ministry of External Affairs to complete the arrangements to transport Arya’s body to India, according to PTI.

Palestine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Dr Riyad Al-Maliki extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to his Indian counterpart and Arya’s family.

“As soon as this painful news arrived, immediate instructions were issued from President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh to all the security, police and public authorities,” the Palestinian foreign ministry said in a statement, according to PTI.