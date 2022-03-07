Ukraine crisis: Two lakh people stuck in Mariupol city as evacuation efforts fail for second time
Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Joe Biden are now connected with a direct communication line.
Efforts to evacuate people from Mariupol city in south eastern Ukraine failed for the second time on Sunday. As a result, approximately two lakh people have been trapped in the city.
Russian forces have been shelling the city since last week, as they continued their “military operation” in Ukraine for the 12th day. On Saturday, Ukraine and Russia had decided to observe a ceasefire” so that citizens could be evacuated. The effort failed as Russia forces continued attacking Mariupol.
In protest against the Russian invasion, Netflix and social networking app TikTok withdrew their services from Russia.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy and his United States counterpart Joe Biden are now connected with a direct communication line.
Live updates
10.41 am: New York Times says that Russian forces have launched artillery attack on Mykolaiv city is southern Ukraine. This comes a day after Ukrainian soldiers pushed Russian Army out of the city on Sunday.
10 am: Fighting in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has prevented evacuation of 2 lakh people, Reuters reports. The evacuation has failed for a second time. The first efforts were made on Saturday, when Ukraine and Russia decided to observe a brief ceasefire. However, the Russian forces did not stop shelling in that period.
9.55 am: The United States has provided Ukraine’s president Voldymyr Zelenskyy with encrypted communications equipment and a direct line to United States president Joe Biden, the New York Times reports.
9.50 am: Oil prices have been at their highest level since 2008, reports Bloomberg. Brent crude, the global benchmark oil, now costs more than $139 (Rs 10,672) per barrel.
Energy markets have spiked over the last two weeks as several countries fear disruption in oil supply following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
9.45 am: New Zealand has announced new sanctions targeting several Russians nationals, the BBC reports. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says that the new rules will impose a travel ban on 100 Russian oligarchs and will prevent superyachts, ships, and planes registered in Moscow from entering New Zealand’s airspace or waters.
9.35 am: The Ukrainian Army’s General Staff says that Russian forces are preparing to launch an assault on capital Kyiv, reports the BBC. The officials say that tanks and infantry units are nearing Irpin, located 35 kilometres from Kyiv, to lay the groundwork.
9.30 am: Netflix has suspended services in Russia in protest of invasion of Ukraine, reports Variety. Last week, the streaming service had announced that it would hold future projects and acquisitions from Russia.
9.15 am: TikTok announces suspension of live streaming and new content on its video service as it reviews the safety implication of a new Russian law that announces jail for anyone who spreads “fake news” about armed forces, reports the BBC.
A look at developments from Sunday:
- President Voldymyr Zelenskyy says that he will punish those who committed atrocities in Ukraine, reports The Guardian.“We will not forgive,” he says. “We will not forget. We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war on our land.”
- Ukraine on Monday will ask the International Court of Justice to give an emergency ruling demanding Russia to stop its invasion, reports Reuters. Ukraine has said that Russian invasion is based on a faulty interpretation of genocide law.
- The United Kingdom says it will provide $100 million (Rs 646 crore) and defensive equipment to curb the financial pressure faced by Ukraine, reports Reuters.
- Moscow is allegedly recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal quotes senior United States officials as saying.
- Russia asks all state-owned websites and services to switch to the Russian domain name system by March 11, reports The Guardian, citing Russian state media outlets.