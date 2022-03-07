Equity markets in India extended their losses on Monday as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty lost 2.8% during opening hours.

At 10 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex was at 52,808.27, down by 1,525 points, or 2.81%, from the previous close mark. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty was at 15,785.10, down by 460 points or 2.83%.

Market experts said the plunge was a result of negative sentiments in the global markets due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and record-high prices of crude oil due to the war.

Prices of Brent crude oil touched $129 (Rs 9,912.04) per barrel on Monday. Brent is a global price benchmark for crude oil extracted from the Atlantic basin. It is used to set the price of two-thirds of the world’s trade of crude oil supply.

The United States West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, also a global oil benchmark, jumped $9.42 (Rs 723.81), or 8.14%, to $125.10 (Rs 9,612.37) a barrel, according to Bloomberg.

“The extraordinary uncertainty triggered by the war has pushed commodity markets into turmoil,” VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, told Moneycontrol. “Crude [oil] at USD 128 is a big shock. This can impact global growth and aggravate inflationary pressures.”

During Monday’s trading session, all major sectoral sub-indices faced losses. The Nifty Bank, Auto, Media and Realty sub-indices suffered losses ranging between 2.80% to 4.53%.

Maruti was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 6.68%, followed by IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India with losses ranging between 5.79% to 5.46%.

Meanwhile, the rupee also slumped 81 paise to 76.98 against the United States dollar in early trade on Monday, according to PTI.