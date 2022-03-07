China on Sunday recorded 526 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day count in two years, Reuters reported. Of the total infections, 214 are confirmed cases of local transmission, whereas 312 patients are asymptomatic.

The majority of the local transmission cases were found in the provinces of Guangdong, Jilin and Shandong, according to Reuters. There were no deaths reported.

China follows the “Covid zero” public health policy to curb the outbreaks. It involves contact tracing, mass testing, border quarantines and lockdowns to limit community transmission. The policy is also adopted to varying extent by Australia, Canada, Macau, New Zealand, Singapore, Scotland and South Korea.

The increase in cases comes at a time when China has been sending resources, including testing kits and health professionals to Hong Kong, which is reporting thousands of cases everyday.

On Sunday, Hong Kong had reported 31,008 Covid-19 cases.

Globally, 44.62 crore people have been infected with the disease, of which 59 lakh have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.