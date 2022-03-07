Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and emphasised on the need for the evacuation of remaining Indian nationals in Ukraine.

Modi also thanked Ukrainian authorities for their assistance in evacuating more than 20,000 Indian citizens from the war-torn country, according to a statement issued by the prime minister’s office.

“President Zelenskyy briefed the Prime Minister [Modi] in detail about the conflict situation,” the statement said. “Prime Minister [Modi] expressed deep concern about the ongoing conflict and resultant humanitarian crisis.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24 entered its twelfth day on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the invasion as a “special military operation” aimed at dislodging “neo-Nazis” ruling Ukraine.

According to the United Nations human rights office, at least 351 civilians have been killed and over 6,00,000 have fled Ukraine since the invasion began. On the Russian side, over 498 of its troops have died, according to the country’s military. One Indian student also died during shelling in Kharkiv city on March 1.

During Monday’s phone call, Prime Minister Modi also sought Zelenskyy’s “support’ in evacuating Indian students stuck in northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy city, reports said, citing unidentified officials. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin today, the reports added.

Nearly 700 Indian students have been stuck in Sumy Oblast, just 48 kms from the Russian border. The area has witnessed several bombings and disruptions in the supply of essential services.

On March 5, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that India’s efforts were concentrated to evacuate students from Sumy and the government was exploring multiple evacuation routes for the students.

“The main challenge remains the ongoing shelling, ongoing violence and lack of transportation”, the ministry’s spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, had said. “It’s a problem of a secure and safe way to get them out whilst they are not under threat.”

India has been evacuating its citizens through countries neighbouring Ukraine after Kyiv closed down its airspace for civilian aircraft following the Russian offensive.