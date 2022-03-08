Two Muslim men were allegedly beaten by unidentified men on Sunday night in Gurugram, PTI reported.

The police said that the two unidentified assailants hurled religious slurs and talked about feeding pigs to Bihar native Abdur Rehman and his friend Mohammad Azam.

The alleged incident took place near Ramada Hotel in the city’s Sector 45 area. The victims told the police that they were on their way to Chakkarpur village on a motorcycle after collecting donations for a madrasa and had briefly stopped at the hotel, according to PTI.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Aman Yadav said that a case was registered against unidentified assailants on the basis of a complaint filed by the Muslim men. The case was registered under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 379B (robbery), 295A (malicious intention of outraging religious feelings), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the complaint, Rehman said that one of the assailants came in a white car and started questioning them, according to The Indian Express.

“He [the assailant] then called an accomplice and both of them started beating us,” Rehman added. “They snatched our mobile phones and my motorcycle. One of the accused brought a white powder-like substance from the car and forcibly put it in Azam’s mouth.”

The police said that they were verifying the sequence of events. “The victims alleged that the accused used derogatory remarks on their faith, assaulted them and snatched their phones,” Yadav said, according to The Indian Express. “The motorcycle was found parked near the spot.”

Yadav stated that the police were able to identify one of the accused as Amit, according to PTI.