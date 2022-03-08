Congress on Monday said it would reach out to parties that are against the Bharatiya Janata Party to form a government in Goa, The Indian Express reported. The statement follows exit poll predictions, which state that BJP and Congress could win 15-16 seats each.

“Whichever party is against the BJP, we will talk with them and we are ready to take them on board,” said Congress Goa desk-incharge Dinesh Rao. “I am not talking about any particular party now. Any party that does not want to support the BJP, we are willing to accommodate them.”

Talking to reporters on Sunday, Rao had said that if Congress fails to get majority seats, it was open to seeking support of outfits like Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party to form government in Goa, The Economic Times reported.

Rao also said that after the final result was out, the Congress would not waste time in electing its leader, ANI reported. “If Congress gets a majority, we will stake [a] claim to form a government the same day,” he said.

Last month, Congress held a different stance on its rival parties. Senior party leader P Chidambaram had said that the Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress lacked winning potential, Business Standard reported.

Addressing a meeting in the Nuvem Assembly constituency, Chidambaram said that “voters should not waste their votes by supporting the AAP or the TMC rather they should choose the None of the Above option”.

Senior Congress leader Palaniappan Chidambaram. Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Meanwhile, Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar on Monday said that the party did not have confidence in exit polls, the Hindustan Times reported. “We will get a majority on our own,” he said. “The exit polls showed the BJP to be winning the 2017 Assembly elections and us, in the second position. That was reversed by the actual results.”

Elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly were held on February 14 and the results would be declared on March 10.

In the 2017 state Assembly elections, the Congress had won 17 seats. The BJP, however, won only 13. But the saffron party formed government in Goa by forging an alliance with other parties and some independents.