Russia on Tuesday warned that crude oil prices could increase to as much as $300 a barrel (Rs 23,076.81) if the western countries continue with the sanctions imposed on exports from the country, Reuters reported.

“It is absolutely clear that a rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market,” Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday. “The surge in prices would be unpredictable. It would be $300 per barrel if not more.”

His statement came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the country and its allies in Europe were considering a ban on Russian oil imports.

Pointing out that Russia supplied 40% of Europe’s oil requirements, Novak warned that Moscow could retaliate against Germany’s decision to freeze certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that runs between the two countries.

Brent crude oil has been trading at its highest levels since 2008 due to the sanctions imposed by the US and European countries on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Brent is a global price benchmark for crude oil extracted from the Atlantic basin. It is used to set the price of two-thirds of the world’s trade of crude oil supply.

On Monday, the Brent crude oil benchmark had briefly hit more than $139 a barrel (Rs 10, 625.29), before closing at around $123 (Rs 9,463). At 4.30 pm on Tuesday, crude oil prices were at $127.31 (Rs 9,794.59), according to Bloomberg.

Experts said that the fluctuation in crude oil rates was due to European leaders not being too keen on banning Russian imports completely.

“Global risk sentiment started the week deeply negative, before improving as European leaders indicated they would resist sanctions on Russian energy exports, preferring instead a determined strategy to reduce dependency on Russian imports,” analysts at financial services firm ANZ said in a note, according to Reuters.