Uttar Pradesh election results: Early trends show BJP ahead
Elections in the state were held in seven phases starting from February 10.
Counting of votes for the 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began at 8 am on Thursday. Early trends showed that the BJP was leading. Votes received through postal ballots will be counted in the initial hours.
The last phase was held on March 7, in which a voter turnout of 56% was recorded. As many as 4,441 candidates are in the fray in the elections.
The election in the state is a multi-cornered contest between the Bharatiya Janta Party-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and its coalition partner Rashtriya Lok Dal, Priyanka Gandhi-led Congress and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party.
Exit polls have unanimously predicted that the BJP will get a clear majority. The poll of polls – an average of all exit poll predictions – showed that the saffron party was likely to get 242 seats, while Samajwadi Party was slated to win in 143 constituencies. The majority mark in Uttar Pradesh is 202.
Live updates
9.15 am: Early trends show the BJP is leading in 101 seats in Uttar Pradesh, NDTV reports. The Samajwadi Party is leading in 42 seats, followed by the BSP with four seats and Congress with two seats.
9.04 am: The BJP alliance is leading in 76 seats, the Samajwadi Party coalition 31, the Bahujan Samaj Party four, and the Congress one, as of 9.04 am, reports NDTV.
News18 projects BJP alliance to be leading in 99 seats, the SP coalition 40 and the BSP and the Congress four each.
8.59 am: As early trends shows BJP leading, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweets: “Public is winning, hooliganism is losing”.
8.54 am: NDTV reports that the Samajwadi Party is leading in 14 seats, while News18 says it is ahead in 37, as of 8.54 am.
8.52 am: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is among the leading candidates, reports NDTV.
8.29 am: The BJP-led coalition continues to lead in Uttar Pradesh, followed by the Samajwadi Party and its allies, reports NDTV.
8.24 am: The counting of votes is being held amid a three-layer security security arrangement with cameras installed at all centres, reports PTI.
“Adequate AROs [assistant returning officers] have been deployed in every Assembly constituency for interruption-free counting,” says the senior poll panel official, adding necessary Covid-19 protocol is also being maintained.
8.16 am: The Bharatiya Janata Party alliance is leading in six seats and the Samajwadi Party coalition two, reports NDTV.
8.11 am: Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra reiterates that the electronic voting machines in Varanasi were used for training purposes, reports ANI.
“The ADM’s [additional district magistrates] mistake was that he did not inform political parties about the movement of EVMs for training purposes as per standard operating procedure,” he adds.
8.05 am: Samajwadi Party workers staged protests in Azamgarh and Moradabad on Wednesday claiming that they have recovered blank ballot papers from a vehicle.
In a tweet, the party alleged that the party workers caught the car carrying 10,000 plain ballot papers was trying to enter a strong room in Azamgarh after switching off its headlights.
8 am: Counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections begins.
7.50 am: The Election Commission has announced that the Delhi chief electoral officer will be deputed as special officer in Meerut, while the Bihar CEO will oversee counting in Varanasi, reports The Indian Express.
“Commission has also deputed two special officers – Chief Electoral Officer Delhi to Meerut and Chief Electoral Officer Bihar to Varanasi to supervise the counting arrangements,” says a statement.
7.20 am: If the BJP wins, as per the predictions of the exit polls, then it would be the first time in three decades that an incumbent government would return to power in the state.
7.12 am: Exit polls have predicted that the BJP-led alliance will win 242 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the Samajwadi Party and its partners will win 143 of them.
7.15 am: On the eve of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results, the Election Commission removed three officials from poll duty after the Samajwadi Party alleged violations of protocol in the movement of electronic voting machines.
7 am: The counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, considered as the semi-finals before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, will begin at 8 am.