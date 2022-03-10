9.30 am: The Aam Aadmi Party has taken a strong lead in Punjab. The party is ahead in 54 seats.

Source: The Election Commission of India.

9.25 am: The BJP is leading in three seats in Manipur, the Election Commission says. An Independent is ahead in one seat.

“I have prayed to God, that the coming five years would be tantamount to the last five years with peace and development and that BJP forms government with full majority,” Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tells ANI.

9.18 am: The BJP is ahead of the Congress in Goa as per the Election Commission. Five years ago, the BJP managed to form the government in the coastal state despite getting fewer seats than the Congress.

9.15 am: In Heirok Assembly constituency of Manipur, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Thokchom Radheshyam Singh is leading, the Election Commission data shows.

9.05 am: The Aam Aadmi Party is ahead in 12 of 25 leads in Punjab, while the Bharatiya Janta Party is ahead in 36 of 58 leads, reports NDTV.

8.52 am: Early trends show that the Congress is ahead in three out of the four leads in Manipur, according to NDTV.

8.30 am: The Goa unit of the Congress has approached the Supreme Court over the defection of 10 MLAs to the ruling BJP in 2017, reports NDTV. The development comes as counting of votes is underway in the state.

8.22 am: The Congress is ahead in Punjab too, NDTV reports on early leads based on postal votes.

8.18 am: In early leads from Uttarakhand, the Congress is gaining, reports NDTV.

8.15 am: The Congress in Goa has sought a meeting with the governor in the afternoon, reports NDTV.

8 am: Counting of votes begins in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, reports ANI.

7.55 am: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant offers prayers ahead of the Assembly election results.

7.48 am: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat says he is confident that the Congress will win in Uttarakhand, reports ANI.

“Everything will be clear in the next 2-3 hours,” he says. “I have faith in the people of the state. I believe Congress will get close to 48 seats.”

7.32 am: Visuals from Imphal, Manipur.

7.25 am: Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat offers prayers ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls results.

7.20 am: Visuals from Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwat Mann shows sweets being prepared and his house in Sangrur being decorated.

Exit polls have predicted that the the Aam Aadmi Party will win the elections.

7.17 am: Goa is set for the vote counting.

7.15 am: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections will begin at 8 am.