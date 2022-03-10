Assembly election results: Early trends show AAP ahead in Punjab
The BJP is hoping to retain power in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. In Punjab, exit polls have predicted an Aam Aadmi Party sweep.
Counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur began at 8 am on Thursday. Votes cast through postal ballots will be counted in the initial hours.
The Assembly elections in the five states were held in seven phases starting from February 10 till March 7. While polls were held in seven phases in Uttar Pradesh, voting in Manipur was held in two phases. Elections in Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab were held in a single phase.
In Punjab, voting was held on 117 seats in a multi-party contest between the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which allied with the newly floated Punjab Lok Congress. Exit polls had predicted a clean sweep by the AAP with as many as 63 seats. The majority mark in the state is 59.
In Uttarakhand and Goa, the major parties contesting the election include Congress and the BJP, along with Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. Exit polls had suggested a neck-and-neck race between Congress and BJP in the states.
On the other hand, in Manipur, the key contest is between the BJP, the Congress and the Naga People’s Front. Sporadic incidents of violence were reported across the state during polls.
Live updates
9.30 am: The Aam Aadmi Party has taken a strong lead in Punjab. The party is ahead in 54 seats.
9.25 am: The BJP is leading in three seats in Manipur, the Election Commission says. An Independent is ahead in one seat.
“I have prayed to God, that the coming five years would be tantamount to the last five years with peace and development and that BJP forms government with full majority,” Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tells ANI.
9.18 am: The BJP is ahead of the Congress in Goa as per the Election Commission. Five years ago, the BJP managed to form the government in the coastal state despite getting fewer seats than the Congress.
9.15 am: In Heirok Assembly constituency of Manipur, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Thokchom Radheshyam Singh is leading, the Election Commission data shows.
9.05 am: The Aam Aadmi Party is ahead in 12 of 25 leads in Punjab, while the Bharatiya Janta Party is ahead in 36 of 58 leads, reports NDTV.
8.52 am: Early trends show that the Congress is ahead in three out of the four leads in Manipur, according to NDTV.
8.30 am: The Goa unit of the Congress has approached the Supreme Court over the defection of 10 MLAs to the ruling BJP in 2017, reports NDTV. The development comes as counting of votes is underway in the state.
8.22 am: The Congress is ahead in Punjab too, NDTV reports on early leads based on postal votes.
8.18 am: In early leads from Uttarakhand, the Congress is gaining, reports NDTV.
8.15 am: The Congress in Goa has sought a meeting with the governor in the afternoon, reports NDTV.
8 am: Counting of votes begins in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, reports ANI.
7.55 am: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant offers prayers ahead of the Assembly election results.
7.48 am: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat says he is confident that the Congress will win in Uttarakhand, reports ANI.
“Everything will be clear in the next 2-3 hours,” he says. “I have faith in the people of the state. I believe Congress will get close to 48 seats.”
7.32 am: Visuals from Imphal, Manipur.
7.25 am: Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat offers prayers ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls results.
7.20 am: Visuals from Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwat Mann shows sweets being prepared and his house in Sangrur being decorated.
Exit polls have predicted that the the Aam Aadmi Party will win the elections.
7.17 am: Goa is set for the vote counting.
7.15 am: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections will begin at 8 am.