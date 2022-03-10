Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh lost his Patiala Urban constituency, his family bastion.

The counting of votes in the state began on Thursday at 8 am.

Initial trends from the Election Commission of India suggested a clean sweep for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. At 1 pm, official numbers showed AAP was leading in 91 of 117 seats.

By noon, Amarinder Singh had been defeated by the Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh by a margin of over 13,000 votes in the Patiala constituency.

According to the Election Commission of India’s trends as of 12.30 pm, Ajit Pal Singh was leading in Patiala seat with 36,645 votes (or 45.21% share of votes). Captain Amarinder Singh had 22,868 votes (or 28.21% vote share).

The two-time chief minister had won the previous election in 2017 with a huge margin of 49%, NDTV reported. He represented the Patiala Assembly constituency four times – in 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017. His wife Preneet Kaur is a Lok Sabha MP from Patiala.

In November, Amarinder Singh had floated his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress. The following month, Singh had formed an alliance with the BJP for the Punjab polls after he quit Congress the previous month and was replaced as chief minister.

Amarinder Singh had also tweeted photos of him hugging Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the BJP’s leader in charge of Punjab.

“I will fight elections from Patiala only,” he had announced in a Facebook post. “Patiala has been with us for 400 years.”

Singh had said that his party would contest all the 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly elections.