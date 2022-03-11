The big news: BJP wins in four states, AAP in Punjab, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: BJP won all eight seats in Lakhimpur Kheri and Aam Aadmi Party bags 92 of 117 seats in Punjab.
A look at the top developments of the day:
- BJP reaffirms dominance, AAP takes Punjab as Assembly poll results are declared: The Congress performed poorly in most of the states, especially in Uttar Pradesh where it managed to win only two seats.
- BJP wins all eight seats in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district: The district hit the headlines in October when eight people, including four farmers, were killed during a protest against the Centre’s agriculture laws.
- Aam Aadmi Party bags 92 of 117 seats in Punjab, chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann wins by 58,000 votes: The Congress which was in power in Punjab was reduced to just 18 seats.
- BJP gets clear majority in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh wins Heingang seat: The Janata Dal (United), a relatively new entrant in the state politics, won six seats.
- BJP falls one short of majority mark in Goa, claims it has support from Independent candidates: Apart from three Independent candidates, the party’s state unit chief claimed that two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party would also back BJP.
- Two sitting Chief Ministers, one deputy Chief Minister lose in Assembly polls – a look at how the key candidates fared: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost both seats he contested.
- BJP crosses majority mark in Uttarakhand, but CM Pushkar Dhami loses his seat: The party has won 45 seats and is leading in two more. The majority mark in the 70-member Assembly is 36.
- Russia and Ukraine ministers’ meet in Turkey makes no progress on ceasefire agreement: This was a first high-level contact between the two countries since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
- Goa Congress moves SC against High Court order upholding Speaker’s decision to not dismiss 10 MLAs: The MLAs belonging to the Congress and two from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party had joined the BJP in 2019.
- Centre agrees for fresh autopsy of India’s Palestine envoy who was found dead inside embassy: The deceased officer’s family has sought inquiry into ‘suspicious’ circumstances of death.