A look at the top developments of the day:

  1. BJP reaffirms dominance, AAP takes Punjab as Assembly poll results are declared: The Congress performed poorly in most of the states, especially in Uttar Pradesh where it managed to win only two seats.
  2. BJP wins all eight seats in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district: The district hit the headlines in October when eight people, including four farmers, were killed during a protest against the Centre’s agriculture laws.
  3. Aam Aadmi Party bags 92 of 117 seats in Punjab, chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann wins by 58,000 votes: The Congress which was in power in Punjab was reduced to just 18 seats.
  4. BJP gets clear majority in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh wins Heingang seat: The Janata Dal (United), a relatively new entrant in the state politics, won six seats.
  5. BJP falls one short of majority mark in Goa, claims it has support from Independent candidates: Apart from three Independent candidates, the party’s state unit chief claimed that two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party would also back BJP.
  6. Two sitting Chief Ministers, one deputy Chief Minister lose in Assembly polls – a look at how the key candidates fared: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost both seats he contested.
  7. BJP crosses majority mark in Uttarakhand, but CM Pushkar Dhami loses his seat: The party has won 45 seats and is leading in two more. The majority mark in the 70-member Assembly is 36.
  8. Russia and Ukraine ministers’ meet in Turkey makes no progress on ceasefire agreement: This was a first high-level contact between the two countries since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
  9. Goa Congress moves SC against High Court order upholding Speaker’s decision to not dismiss 10 MLAs: The MLAs belonging to the Congress and two from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party had joined the BJP in 2019.
  10. Centre agrees for fresh autopsy of India’s Palestine envoy who was found dead inside embassy: The deceased officer’s family has sought inquiry into ‘suspicious’ circumstances of death.