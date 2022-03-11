Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya lost the Sirathu seat to Pallavi Patel by a margin of 7,337 votes. Patel represents the Apna Dal (Kamerwadi candidate), but fought the election under a Samajwadi Party symbol.

Before the polling officers declared her as the winner, voting was halted briefly after the deputy chief minister’s son Yogesh Maurya demanded repolling, Hindi Daily Hindustan reported. At that time, Keshav Prasad Maurya was trailing by 6,397 votes.

After the results were declared, the Samajwadi Party claimed that BJP supporters had thrown stones at the counting centre and had prevented Patel from collecting the winner’s certificate by creating a ruckus.

Social media users shared a video of an injured person saying there were attempts to commit fraud in election results.

चुनाव आयोग सिराथू में ये क्या हो रहा है, खुलेआम लोगो मारा जा रहा है सर फोड़ दिया जा रहा है, क्या यही लोकतंत्र है, पीड़ित खुद कह रहा है केशव जी को जिताने के लिए हमे मारा जा रहा है pic.twitter.com/8qwXrKqSZo — Puneet Kumar Singh (@puneetsinghlive) March 10, 2022

Police had to fire in the air to control the crowd, NDTV reported.

Later, Patel was declared the winner and handed over the certificate.