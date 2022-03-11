J&K: Army chopper crashes in Bandipora district, rescue operation underway
Search parties are trying to reach the snow-bound area.
An Indian Army helicopter crashed in the Baraum area of the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, ANI reported, citing defence officials.
A rescue operation was launched and search parties were trying to reach the snow-bound area, the officials said.
Sub-divisional magistrate of Gurez told India Today that communication with the chopper was lost. “We are ascertaining the details,” he said.
More details are awaited.