Four militants were killed in separate operations carried out by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the police said.

We had launched joint #operations at 4-5 locations yesterday night. Sofar 2 terrorists of JeM including 01 #Pakistani killed in #Pulwama, 1 terrorist of LeT killed each in #Ganderbal & #Handwara. Encounters over in Handwara & Pulwama. Also arrested 01 terrorist alive: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 12, 2022

The Jammu Kashmir Police said that two militants associated with the Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit were killed in an encounter in Pulwama. One of them was identified as the outfit’s commander, Kamaal Bhai. He was a native of Pakistan and was active in the Pulwama-Shopian area since 2008, according to the police.

In Handwara, a militant associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba was killed during operations, while another militant of the outfit was gunned down in Ganderbal, police said.

Pakistani terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter identified as JeM commander Kamaal Bhai @ Jatt. He was active since 2018 in Pulwama-Shopian area & involved in several terror crimes & civilian atrocities: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 12, 2022

Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar said that a militant was also arrested alive by the security forces. “Encounters over in Handwara and Pulwama,” he said.

In Pulwama, a joint team of Jammu Kashmir Police, the Indian Army and paramilitary forces had cordoned off the Chwakalan village after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the village, The Indian Express reported.

Police said that militants opened fire when the team approached the village and were killed after security forces retaliated.

In Ganderbal, the militants were hiding in the district’s Serch village, according to The Indian Express. The militants had started shooting at the forces when they were cordoning off the area.