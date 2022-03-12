The big news: Pakistan seeks joint probe into India’s missile ‘misfire’, and nine other top stories
The EPFO board proposed to lower the interest rate on deposits to a four-decade low of 8.1%, and a soldier on leave was killed by militants in Kashmir.
A look at the top developments of the day:
- Pakistan demands joint investigation into India’s ‘accidental firing’ of missile: Islamabad sought an explanation from New Delhi on whether the missile was handled by its ‘armed forces or some rogue elements’.
- Employees’ provident fund interest rate proposed to be cut to four-decade low of 8.1%: The decision by the Central Board of Trustees has to be ratified by the finance ministry before it is added to the balance of subscribers account.
- CRPF soldier shot dead by militants in Kashmir, say police: Earlier in the day, the police said a JeM commander was among four militants killed in separate encounters,
- Congress Working Committee to meet on Sunday to review poll debacle in five states: The party managed to win only 55 of the 690 seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.
- Suspended BJD MLA’s car allegedly runs over crowd in Odisha, 22 injured: Prashant Jagdev was also critically wounded after he was assaulted by a mob.
- Anand Subramanian is the mysterious ascetic who influenced former NSE chief’s decisions, claims CBI: He is the former chief operating officer of India’s National Stock Exchange.
- J&K administration sees journalists as ‘sympathisers of militants’ cause’, says Press Council report: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has opted for selective engagement with preferred journalists, it said.
- Ukraine says Russian forces shelled mosque housing 80 civilians in Mariupol city: Meanwhile, Kyiv is bracing for a fresh assault as Russian forces regrouped near the capital.
- Mayawati says BSP spokespersons to boycott TV debates due to media’s ‘casteist’ behaviour: She made the announcement two days after the Bahujan Samaj Party recorded its worst-ever performance in the Uttar Pradesh elections.
- Lancet study on India’s excess deaths due to Covid-19 is misinformed, claims Centre: Data for the article has not been peer-reviewed, the health ministry said.