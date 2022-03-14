The Mumbai Police have made it mandatory for those employed in delivery services to have “character certificates”.

These documents are issued by a government authority or an institution where an individual has studied or had been employed, to certify that they do not have a criminal record or court cases registered against them.

In a circular issued on March 12, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey said that the decision was taken after several citizens filed complaints, including that of robbery, against delivery service employees.

The circular directed companies to check the character certificates before hiring someone for delivery services. The police said that if companies fail to verify these certificates, they would be held responsible for crimes committed by their employees.

The March 12 circular also said that the delivery personnel have been seen flouting traffic norms – riding their vehicles on footpaths or in the wrong direction, as well as rash driving. The circular directed the companies to make their staff aware about traffic rules.

The police also asked the companies to ensure that the delivery personnel do not carry more than the stipulated weight on the vehicles.

The decision was taken at a meeting which was attended by representatives of 30 courier and food delivery companies.

At the meeting, Pandey also observed that some food delivery companies promote their products by offering free food if the delivery is not made on time, reported PTI. “Due to such offers, delivery boys ride their two-wheelers rashly to save time,” he said. “Action will be taken against such companies as well as food delivery boys.”