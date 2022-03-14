Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi was on Monday suspended from the Assam Assembly for interrupting Governor Jagdish Mukhi’s speech, PTI reported. Gogoi had repeatedly raised the matter of Bharatiya Janata Party’s election promise of providing employment to Assam residents.

Marshals dragged Gogoi out after he did not follow Speaker Biswajit Daimary’s request of leaving the House until Mukhi’s speech was over. The legislator’s suspension was revoked once the House reconvened after Mukhi finished his speech.

On March 23, 2021, ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, the BJP’s poll manifesto promised two lakh government jobs, of which one lakh would be made available in a year.

Our Sankalp - to make Assam India's Entrepreneurial Hub



10 Lakh youth entrepreneurs will be created through the Swami Vivekananda Assam Youth Employment Yojana (SVAYEY). 2 lakh youths will be supported each year through this scheme for the next 5 years. #10SankalpForAxom pic.twitter.com/rGqnMRnd9U — BJP Assam Pradesh (@BJP4Assam) March 23, 2021

In his address to the Assembly, Mukhi said that to fulfil the “key” election promise, “the government has set in motion the process to provide one lakh jobs to our youth”, according to PTI. Mukhi highlighted the steps taken by the government to recruit youngsters.

Gogoi said the governor’s speech was “disappointing” and lacked clear policies and programmes, reported The Sentinel.

On March 1, Gogoi, who heads the Raijor Dal party, had organised a protest at Sivasagar, over 360 km from the state capital Guwahati, to demand one lakh jobs for the unemployed youth of Assam by March 2022.

Participated in the sit-in demonstration at Sivasagar organised by @RaijorDal to demand @mygovassam to provide 1 lakh jobs to the unemployed youth of Assam within May 2022 as declared on the floor of the Assam Legislative Assembly by the Hon’ble CM @himantabiswa . pic.twitter.com/kPX3FSCh9b — Akhil Gogoi (@AkhilGogoiAG) March 1, 2022

Gogoi, who won elections from the Sivasagar constituency, was in jail from December 2019 to July 2021, after he staged a sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He was the first person in Assam’s history to have won an election from jail. On May 21, he took oath as an MLA after getting permission from a special National Investigation Agency court.