The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the state government’s ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions, observing that the headscarf is not essential to Islam, Live Law reported.

“Prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction on fundamental rights,” a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi noted.

A group of Muslim girl students of the Government Women’s Pre-University College in Udupi city had in their petitions argued before the court that wearing the hijab in educational institutions was their fundamental right to freedom of religion.

In January, they were not allowed to attend classes for being dressed in hijab.

During the hearings, the Karnataka government, however, told the court that wearing the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam and imposing a ban on wearing it does not violate the freedom to practice and profess a religion under Article 25 of the Constitution.

The High Court, in an interim order on February 10 had barred the students of the state from wearing “religious clothes” in schools and colleges until it decides on petitions challenging the hijab ban in educational institutes. The court had stated that while all citizens have the right to profess and practice any faith, it is subject to reasonable restrictions under the Constitution.

Ahead of the hearing on Tuesday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant had issued directions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Code Procedure that bans assembly of five or more members, reported The News Minute. Similar restrictions have been imposed in the districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.