The National Investigation Agency on Monday told a special court in Ahmedabad that those involved in connection with the seizure of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore at Gujarat’s Mundra Porta have links with terror groups in Pakistan, The Indian Express reported.

The agency made the submission in its chargesheet against 16 people – 11 Afghan nationals, four Indians and an Iranian – in the case. The agency said it has arrested 10 people, while six are absconding, according to The Hindu.

In September, nearly three tonnes of heroin, disguised as a consignment of semi-processed talc stones, had arrived from Afghanistan through Iran’s Bandar Abbas port.

The consignment had been seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency in October. It was reported to be India’s biggest drug haul so far.

In its chargesheet, the agency said those arrested were identified as Machavaram Sudhakar, his wife DP Vaishali, Rajkumar Perumal and Pradeep Kumar – all from India. Others were identified as Mohammad Khan Akhlaqi, Said Mohammad Hussaini, Fardin Amery, Sobhan Aryanfar, Alokozai Mohammad Khan and Murtaza Hakimi – all from Afghanistan, according to The Indian Express.

The six absconding include Afghan nationals Hasan Dad, Hassan, Najibullah Khan Khalid, Esmat Ullah Honari and Abdul Hadi Alizada and an Iranian national named Javad Najafi.

The National Investigation Agency told the court that the proceeds of the drug trafficking were channelled back to foreign entities through “hawala” channels at the behest of Pakistan-based terror outfits for “anti-India” activities, according to The Hindu.

“Links of the accused Dad and Hassan and other co-conspirators have also emerged with proscribed terror organisations based in Pakistan,” the National Investigation Agency said in a statement.