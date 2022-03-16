Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday resigned from his post.

This came a day after Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked the party chiefs of all five states that recently went to polls to resign. The Congress was defeated in all the states of Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh.

“As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation,” Sidhu said in tweet along with a photo of his letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi.

As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation … pic.twitter.com/Xq2Ne1SyjJ — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 16, 2022

The other party chiefs of the states where Congress suffered a setback are Ajay Kumar Lallu in Uttar Pradesh, Ganesh Godiyal in Uttarakhand, Girish Chodankar in Goa and Nameirakpam Loken Singh in Manipur.

Chodankar and Godiyal had resigned on Tuesday.

The Congress had managed to win only 55 of the 690 seats spread across the five states in the results declared on Thursday. It lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party and failed to wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

In Punjab, the Congress got only 18 seats, down from 77 in the 2017 Assembly elections.

In Uttar Pradesh, Congress won just two seats in the 403-member state Assembly.

In all states except Uttarakhand, the Congress’ vote share and the number of seats plummeted.

Currently, the party is in power in just two states – Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In Maharashtra, the Congress is in a coalition government with the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party.