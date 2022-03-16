The Guwahati City Police on Wednesday shot dead a man accused of rape, claiming he tried to flee custody, reported ANI. They claimed that the accused man had attacked police officers and injured two female personnel.

The man has been identified as Biki Ali, who was accused along with four others, of raping a 16-year-old student, reported the Hindustan Times. The other accused men are absconding.

Guwahati Medical College Hospital Superintendent Abhijit Sarma said Ali had four injury marks – one in the chest and three in the back.

“He was brought to our hospital after 1 am [on Wednesday] and was declared brought dead,” Sarma said. “Details of gunshot wounds will be available after postmortem.”

Sarma said Twinkle Goswami, the in-charge of Panbazar women police station in Guwahati, had sustained minor injuries on her leg and hand. She has been admitted to the hospital.

Ali was arrested on Tuesday, a week after the police filed complaint on the basis of the 16-year-old student’s family.

In their complaint, the family alleged that the girl had been raped on February 16. The family members added that two of the accused men had shot a video of the assault and threatened to post it online if she reported the matter.

The accused men had then promised to delete the video and called the girl to a hotel on February 19, where they raped her again, the complaint said.

The police have booked the accused men under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act.

This is not the first instance in recent times that the Assam Police have shot dead an accused person.

Since Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office in May last year, 32 people have been gunned down and at least 67 injured till January while they allegedly tried to flee from police custody or attacked the law enforcers.