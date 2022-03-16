A look at the top developments of the day:

Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab chief minister: The Aam Aadmi Party leader took oath in Nawanshahr district’s Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. A 7.3-magnitude earthquake triggers tsunami warning in Japan: The quake resulted in electricity being cut off from approximately two million homes. Supreme Court upholds Centre’s One Rank One Pension scheme: A group of retired defence officials had filed a plea challenging various provisions of the scheme introduced in 2015. Chhattisgarh court acquits tribal rights activist Soni Sori, three others in 2011 sedition case: The police had alleged that Sori and her nephew Lingaram Kodopi had acted as conduits for the payment of protection money to Maoists. CBI files supplementary chargesheet against ex-defence secretary AgustaWestland chopper case: Four former Indian Air Force personnel have also been charged by the investigation agency. Court rejects bail for Gulfisha Fatima and Tasleem Ahmad in 2020 Delhi violence UAPA case: The police have claimed that both the accused persons were part of a conspiracy that led to February 2020 riots in the national Capital. Sensex gains 1,040 points, Nifty rises over 300 points: Market experts said that investors would keep an eye on the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting. US, European Union, India and South Africa tentatively agree to waive patents on Covid-19 vaccines: India and some other developing countries have been seeking to remove intellectual property rights on coronavirus vaccines so that they are made globally. Muslims are not minority in Assam as they constitute 35% of the population, says chief minister: It is the responsibility of the Muslim community to maintain communal harmony in Assam, said Chief Minister Himant Sarma. US Senate passes resolution to investigate Vladimir Putin as a war criminal for Ukraine invasion: The resolution called for the International Criminal Court to hold the Russian president and his military accountable.