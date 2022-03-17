The big news: Moody’s cuts India’s economic growth forecast, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: 21 person killed as Russian forces bombed a Ukrainian town, and Kashmiri journalist detained as his news did not talk of good governance.
A look at the top developments of the day:
- Moody’s lowers India’s economic growth forecast to 9.1% from 9.5% for 2022: India is vulnerable to oil prices, which have increased after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 24, the ratings agency said.
- As many as 21 person were killed after Russian forces attack Merefa town in Ukraine: A school and community centre were destroyed in the shelling.
- Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah detained as his portal lacked stories on good governance, say police: Shah was booked under the Public Safety Act on March 14.
- West Bengal government was offered Pegasus for Rs 25 crore five years ago, claims Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister said that she turned it down as the software could be misused to spy on officials.
- Enforcement Directorate issues fresh summons to TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee and his wife in Coal scam:Delhi High Court on March 11 had dismissed their plea challenging the central agency’s order.
- After Congress’ poll debacle, G-23 leaders call for ‘inclusive leadership’: The statement came after 18 members of the dissenting group met to discuss the party’s ‘demoralising outcome’ in the Assembly elections in five states.
- Facebook ad policy gave BJP ‘unfair advantage’ in Indian elections, shows series of reports: The stories in Al Jazeera examined 5 lakh political advertisements placed on Facebook and Instagram between February 2019 and November 2020.
- Temperature soars beyond 40 degree Celsius in parts of Gujarat, Telangana and Maharashtra: In Delhi and its neighbouring states, the temperature was 6-8 degrees Celsius higher than the average of 29 degrees Celsius.
- Kerala High Court refuses to stay investigation in murder conspiracy case against Dileep: The actor and five others accused have been accused of conspiring to kill and threaten officials probing a 2017 sexual assault case.
- As Covid-19 cases rise in many countries, WHO warns it could be ‘tip of the iceberg’: The number of new infections jumped by 8% last week globally – the first weekly rise since the end of January.