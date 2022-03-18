A look at the top developments of the day:

  1. Discussed how Congress can prepare for upcoming polls, says G-23 leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after meeting party President Sonia Gandhi: Azad is part of the G-23 group of Congress leaders who have been seeking an organisational overhaul in the party since 2020.
  2. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announces names of his 10 Cabinet ministers: Eight ministers on the list are first-time MLAs.
  3. ‘The Kashmir Files ’  movie is far from truth, says National Conference leader Omar Abdullah: Exodus of Kashmiri Hindus was a ‘stain on Kashmiriyat’ and the movie ignored the sacrifices of the Muslims and Sikhs made at the time, he said.
  4. Body of Indian student killed in Ukraine to reach Bengaluru on Sunday, says Karnataka Chief Minister: The student, Naveen Gyanagoudar, was killed on March 1 after Russian forces attacked Kharkiv city.
  5. The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri gets Y category security: An official from the Union home ministry said that an assessment by the Intelligence Bureau found there was a threat to the filmmaker’s life.
  6. India’s misfired missile into Pakistan crossed paths of several passenger flights, says a Bloomberg report: An IndiGo flight from Srinagar to Mumbai was reportedly among those that crossed the missile’s path within an hour after it was misfired.
  7. Karnataka High Court’s verdict on hijab ban is a violation of religious freedom, says US panel: On March 15, the Karnataka High Court had adjudicated that the hijab is not essential to Islam.
  8. United Kingdom bans Russian news channel RT for biased coverage of Ukraine crisis: RT, formerly known as Russia Today, has also been barred by the European Union as part of sanctions against Moscow.
  9. Kuki People’s Alliance pledges support to Bharatiya Janata Party to form government in Manipur: The party, which was formally recognised in January, won both the seats it contested in the state.
  10. Andaman MP urges lieutenant Governor to put disaster management teams on high alert due to Cyclone Asani: The storm is expected to move along and off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and reach the coasts of Bangladesh and North Myanmar on March 22.