A wildfire erupted near the Militlya sanctuary for Asiatic lions in Gujarat’s Amreli district on Friday evening, PTI reported. The fire was nearly brought under control before it could affect the animals in the area, said an unidentified official.

Over 300 forest personnel and firefighters were mobilised to douse the fire.

According to the officials, the fire broke out in the bushes and tall grass in the Khambha taluka near the Mitiyala wildlife sanctuary – a protected area for Asiatic lions. The fire soon spread across 250 acres.

Amreli collector Gaurang Makwana said that while some patches were still burning on Saturday, the fire could not spread to the protected area and affect the lions, PTI reported.

“Mitiyala forest range, which is located nearby, remains protected from the fire,” he said. “We did not let the fire reach a rivulet that divides the two areas.”

The area has witnessed several forest fires in the past. Usually, lions run inside the forest area when they know there is a fire, Makwana informed.