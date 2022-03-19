A look at the top developments of the day:

  1. Japan and India press for peaceful solution on Ukraine crisis based on international law: Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, India has abstained from voting on three United Nations resolutions on the subject.
  2. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announces recruitment for 25,000 vacant posts in state departments: Ten AAP MLAs took oath as Cabinet ministers on Saturday.
  3. Russia launches hypersonic missile to destroy an underground weapons storage warehouse in Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday urged Russia to hold meaningful talks.
  4. G-23 is part of Congress and not a rebel faction, says Mani Shankar Aiyar: Congress needed to strengthen itself as weaknesses had developed in the party over seven to eight years, Aiyar said.
  5. Wildfire breaks out near sanctuary for Asiatic lions in Gujarat: Over 300 forest personnel and firefighters have brought the blaze under control, which erupted on Friday evening.
  6. AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel says party ready to ally with NCP and Congress: There is no room for a fourth partner in the Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.
  7. Body of Indian student killed in Ukraine to be donated for medical research, says family: Naveen Gyanagoudar’s family said it will donate the body to the SS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Karnataka’s Davanagere district.
  8. Stan Swamy’s death will always be stain on India’s human rights record, says UN working group: The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said that the activist died in ‘circumstances that were utterly preventable’.
  9. Congress open to all alliances to form government in Goa, says ‘all is not well’ in BJP: Congress leader Digambar Kamat appealed to all elected non-BJP MLAs to ‘take steps’ to allow the formation of a government in Goa.
  10. War is in no one’s interest, Chinese president tells Joe Biden while talking about Ukraine crisis: Xi added that China and the US should ‘shoulder their share of international responsibilities and work for world peace and tranquility’.