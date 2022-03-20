The big news: N Biren Singh to continue as Manipur chief minister, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Judges who delivered Karnataka hijab case verdict to get Y category security, and Sharad Yadav merged his party with Rashtriya Janata Dal.
A look at the top developments of the day:
- N Biren Singh to be Manipur chief minister for a second time, announces BJP: The decision was taken unanimously, said Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
- Karnataka to give Y category security to High Court judges who gave hijab verdict after death threat to chief justice: ‘Anti-national forces are trying to challenge’ the country’s system, the chief minister said after a three-judge bench upheld the ban on wearing the hijab.
- Sharad Yadav announces merger of his party with Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal: The two leaders had parted ways in 1997 and have been defeating each other in elections.
- ‘You will be replaced if you do not meet your targets,’ Arvind Kejriwal tells AAP MLAs in Punjab: He lauded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his announcement of 25,000 government jobs in the state.
- Heavy rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar Islands because of Cyclone Asani, people in low-lying areas evacuated: Named by Sri Lanka, the storm is expected to move along and off the archipelago towards the coasts of Bangladesh and North Myanmar.
- Construction of only 17% of 6,000 houses for Kashmiri Pandits done in 7 years, shows Centre’s data: About 83,000 Kashmiri Pandit families had left the Valley in the 1990s after prominent community members were targeted and killed by militants.
- Former ABVP president arrested for harassing 60-year-old Chennai woman in 2020: Subbiah Shanmugam was accused of urinating at her doorstep.
- ‘The Kashmir Files’ will not help any political party in Mumbai civic body polls, says Shiv Sena: Several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have endorsed the movie that is based on displacement of Kashmiri Pandits.
- With 1,761 new coronavirus cases, India logs lowest daily infection count in nearly two years: The number of active infections dropped by 1,562 to 26,240 in the last 24 hours.
- Israeli PM Naftali Bennett to make his first official visit to India on April 2: The visit will focus on advancing and strengthening the strategic alliance between the two countries and expanding bilateral ties.