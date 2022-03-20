A look at the top developments of the day:

N Biren Singh to be Manipur chief minister for a second time, announces BJP: The decision was taken unanimously, said Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Karnataka to give Y category security to High Court judges who gave hijab verdict after death threat to chief justice: ‘Anti-national forces are trying to challenge’ the country’s system, the chief minister said after a three-judge bench upheld the ban on wearing the hijab.

Sharad Yadav announces merger of his party with Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal: The two leaders had parted ways in 1997 and have been defeating each other in elections.

‘You will be replaced if you do not meet your targets,’ Arvind Kejriwal tells AAP MLAs in Punjab: He lauded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his announcement of 25,000 government jobs in the state.

Heavy rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar Islands because of Cyclone Asani, people in low-lying areas evacuated: Named by Sri Lanka, the storm is expected to move along and off the archipelago towards the coasts of Bangladesh and North Myanmar.

Construction of only 17% of 6,000 houses for Kashmiri Pandits done in 7 years, shows Centre’s data: About 83,000 Kashmiri Pandit families had left the Valley in the 1990s after prominent community members were targeted and killed by militants.

Former ABVP president arrested for harassing 60-year-old Chennai woman in 2020: Subbiah Shanmugam was accused of urinating at her doorstep.

‘The Kashmir Files’ will not help any political party in Mumbai civic body polls, says Shiv Sena: Several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have endorsed the movie that is based on displacement of Kashmiri Pandits.

With 1,761 new coronavirus cases, India logs lowest daily infection count in nearly two years: The number of active infections dropped by 1,562 to 26,240 in the last 24 hours. Israeli PM Naftali Bennett to make his first official visit to India on April 2: The visit will focus on advancing and strengthening the strategic alliance between the two countries and expanding bilateral ties.