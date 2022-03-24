West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will on Thursday visit Bogtui village in Birbhum district, where eight people died in violence that followed the murder of a panchayat leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Bhadu Sheikh, the panchayat head of Barshal village, had succumbed to his injuries after attackers hurled crude bombs at him on Monday night, the police said. After this, violence erupted and several houses, including two belonging to the men accused of Sheikh’s murder, were allegedly attacked and set on fire with petrol bombs.

The police said women and children were among those killed. Seven charred bodies were recovered from one house alone, while one person died of injuries in a hospital in the district.

The killings have sparked a political controversy with the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of allowing the state’s law and order situation to collapse.

The police have filed two first information reports, one in connection with Sheikh’s death and the second related to attack on the houses.

At least 22 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, PTI reported. Eleven of them were held on Tuesday. “We are grilling them to find out if there were more people involved in the incident,” an unidentified police officer told PTI. “Some accused seem to have fled the village. We are trying to trace them.”

The accused persons have been booked on charges of murder, attempt to murder, arson and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, The Indian Express reported.

The police officer added that forensic experts were examining the burnt houses to get an idea about the “nature of the mishap”.

The Calcutta High Court has also sought a status report from the West Bengal government on the violence by Thursday 2 pm. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava took suo motu cognisance of the case and directed the state government to immediately install CCTV cameras at the scene of the crime in the presence of the district judge.

The court also directed a team of Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi to visit the site and collect evidence for forensic examination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called the killings “heinous” and said the perpetrators should not be forgiven.

Banerjee said that action will be taken against those responsible “irrespective of their political colours”. “Not justifying Birbhum killings, but such incidents are more frequent in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan,” the chief minister added.