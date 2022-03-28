The Arunachal Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested two people for painting “no more dams” message on a mural on the boundary wall of the state civil secretariat building in capital Itanagar.

Human rights lawyer E Mili and Assam-based artist Nilim Mahanta have been charged under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984. They were arrested after a first information report was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the secretariat officials, Superintendent of Police Jimmy Chiram told Scroll.in.

Many social activists have called out the administration for taking action on a mark of protest against the hydropower projects in the state. The graffiti was spray painted against proposed dam projects aimed at producing 57,000 megawatts of hydropower in the state.

“With Arunachal Pradesh being proposed ground for 57, 000 MW mega dams, the rich and only surviving biodiversity hotspot of the world falls under a threat,” the activists said in a statement on Monday. “And not just our beautiful land but also the well being of our people are at risk.”

A wall has become a protest site in #Itanagar

No more dam painted over hydro mural to celebrate 50th year of renaming #Arunachal .

Protest and art go hand in hand. Not too late! pic.twitter.com/SByVOFq0d9 — Tongam Rina (@tongamrina) March 27, 2022

The activists have raised concerns that construction of the dams would lead to loss of land and home for the residents of the state. They have demanded that Mili and Mahanta be released immediately.

“I am not trying to defend anyone, but will always try to justify it,” climate activist SD Loda told the Arunachal Times. “It is not a crime. It is a clear-cut message that we don’t need any more dams here in Arunachal Pradesh.”

To dissent is not a crime!

The anti-dam activists who have been arrested in connection with expressing their objection against graffiti work at Civil secretariat should be released unconditionally.

Let us not forget that Dams here are marred with bloodshed and controversies. pic.twitter.com/SoW4s6m2gN — Prem Taba (@PremTaba) March 27, 2022

Also read: How climate change is making India’s big dams dangerous