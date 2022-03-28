Three Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs were on Monday suspended from the Delhi Assembly amid ruckus in the House over alleged derogatory remarks made by the party’s Delhi unit chief against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, PTI reported.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel suspended BJP MLAs Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan and Ajay Mahawar after they stood up on benches even after being asked to sit down. Subsequently, the House was adjourned for 15 minutes.

Earlier on Monday, AAP MLAs shouted slogans to condemn Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta’s remarks about Kejriwal. AAP leader Mohinder Goel called for an apology from Gupta and a censure motion in the Assembly against him.

During a protest against Kejriwal on March 26, Gupta had quoted a BJP leader who had used abusive words for the Delhi chief minister. Gupta then said that while it was not the BJP’s culture to abuse anyone, Kejriwal was defined by his own actions.

On March 24, Kejriwal had said in the Delhi Assembly that the makers of the movie The Kashmir Files should release it on video streaming platform YouTube so that everyone could watch it free of cost. He had made the comment in response to demands by BJP leaders that that the movie should be exempted from entertainment tax in Delhi.

BJP leaders in Delhi have since been holding protests against Kejriwal, accusing him of mocking the misery of Kashmiri Pandits.

The Kashmir Files, released on March 11, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have endorsed the movie.

BJP-ruled governments in eight states – Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand – have exempted the film from entertainment tax.