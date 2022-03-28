The big news: Five BJP MLAs suspended after ruckus in Bengal Assembly, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi High Court questioned Twitter about inaction on objectionable posts about Hindu gods, and Petrol prices increased for the sixth time.
A look at the top developments of the day:
- Five BJP MLAs suspended from Bengal Assembly after scuffle with Trinamool Congress legislators: The development took place after the BJP members staged a protest against the violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, where eight persons were burnt to death.
- Why no action on accounts posting objectionable content about Hindu gods? Delhi HC asks Twitter: The court made the observation while hearing the public interest litigation filed by advocate Aditya Deshwal, who had objected to some posts by a Twitter handle named Atheist Republic.
- Petrol, diesel prices increased for sixth time in seven days: Since the revision in fuel prices began on March 22, petrol prices have increased by Rs 4 in all, while diesel rates have gone up by Rs 4.10 per litre.
- Opposition in Pakistan tables no-confidence motion against Imran Khan government: The motion was moved by the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif after it was approved by 161 members of the House. The debate on the resolution will begin on March 31.
- ‘Unconstitutional’: Opposition parties voice concerns on Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill: The Bill proposes to allow police to collect physical and biological samples of arrested persons. It impinges on freedom to live a life of dignity, say leaders.
- Banks, transport services disrupted as trade unions begin two-day countrywide strike: A joint platform of 10 central trade unions are protesting against the National Monetisation Pipeline, change in labour laws and privatisation plans.
- Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announces doorstep ration delivery scheme in the state: The scheme was first launched in New Delhi by the Arvind Kejriwal government, but was blocked by the Centre.
- Action will be taken against those who defy hijab ban during Class 10 exams, says Karnataka minister: Students were seen removing hijabs outside exam centres, while some went back home after they were not allowed to enter for being dressed in the headscarf.
- Minister says death of accused persons while trying to flee police custody is not new in Assam: At least 31 people have been killed in police shootings since BJP came to power in the state in May 2021.
- Narcotics Control Bureau seeks 90-day extension to file chargesheet in Aryan Khan case: The agency told the court that its investigation in the case was still ongoing.