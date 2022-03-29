Global delivery conglomerate FedEx on Monday announced that its Chief Operating Officer Raj Subramaniam will be the new chief executive officer. He will assume the post on June 1.

Subramaniam (54) joined FedEx in 1991. Since then he has served in many positions like the executive vice president, and chief marketing and communications officer. He has been on the board of directors of FedEx Corporation since 2020.

Raj Subramaniam to become President and CEO of FedEx Corporation; Frederick W. Smith to serve as Executive Chairman. https://t.co/woVWwIFLfb pic.twitter.com/A9NJwIivHP — FedEx (@FedEx) March 28, 2022

Subramaniam will replace the current Chief Executive Officer Fred Smith.

Smith started FedEx in 1973, the Associated Press reported. He will now serve as the executive chairman.

“As we look toward what’s next, I have a great sense of satisfaction that a leader of the calibre of Raj Subramaniam will take FedEx into a very successful future,” he said.

In his role as executive chairman, Smith will focus on sustainability, innovation, and public policy.

Following FedEx’s announcement, several Indian politicians congratulated Subramaniam.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said he was thrilled with the “triumph” of a person who was native to Kerala. “One more major international firm headed by an Indian - and this time, a former constituent. Congratulations Raj!”

Dr Sudhakar K, Karnataka’s minister for health and family welfare, said that Indian executives “continue to be the go-to-choice for the US corporate world”.

“Microsoft, Google, IBM, Adobe, SanDisk, Master Card, Twitter... And, now logistics giant FedEx appoints Indian Raj Subramaniam as the CEO!” he said in a tweet.