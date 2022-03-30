Two militants, one of whom had a press card, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, the police said on Wednesday.

The police said that they recovered the press card from a man identified as Rayees Ah Bhat, who ran a news portal called Valley News Service in Anantnag district.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said Bhat was affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Bhat was the editor-in-chief of the news portal, according to the identity card shared by the police on social media. The card’s validity had expired on December 31.

“It indicates a clear case of misuse of media,” Kumar said.

The police said that Bhat joined “terrorist ranks” in August. Two first information reports were registered against him for terror crimes, they said.

One of the killed categorised local #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT was carrying Identity Card (ID) of media. It indicates a clear case of misuse of media: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice pic.twitter.com/av3cnyRA8f — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 29, 2022

The second militant who was killed in the gunfight has been identified as Hilal Ah Rah, a resident of Bijbehara town in Anantnag, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The police said they have seized arms and ammunition from the militants.