Four people have died in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 16 area after they got trapped in a sewer on Tuesday, the National Disaster Response Force said, reported ANI.

National Disaster Response Force Assistant Commandant Shri Niwas said on Wednesday that the rescue operation has been completed and the bodies of the men have been recovered.

The police had received the call about the incident on Tuesday evening. Later at night, the National Disaster Response Force personnel began the operation.

The police said that three workers had first fallen inside the sewer, reported News18. They were employed by a private contractor and were working were on the phone lines of telecom company Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited when the accident occurred.

Following this, a rickshaw driver tried to help the workers, but he also fell inside the sewer.

The police have cordoned off the area.

#Delhi: 4 people, including the auto driver who went to rescue three, are trapped in a sewer line in sector-16 of #Rohini. Rescue operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/7uihiJwZ7l — TOI Delhi (@TOIDelhi) March 29, 2022

The workers have been identified as Pintu, Bacchu Singh and Suraj Kumar Sahni and the rickshaw driver as Satish.

The police said that there was toxic gas inside the sewer, making it difficult for rescue personnel to enter it even with protective gear.