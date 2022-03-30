The Uttar Pradesh Board’s Class 12 examination for English was cancelled on Wednesday in 24 of the state’s 75 districts after the question paper got leaked.

The tests were held as scheduled in the remaining 51 districts, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Twitter. Vinay Kumar Pandey, the director of secondary education department said that a new date for the examination in the 24 districts will be announced soon, according to The Indian Express.

प्रदेश के आगरा, मैनपुरी, मथुरा, अलीगढ़, गाजियाबाद, बागपत, बदायूं, शाहजहांपुर, उन्नाव, सीतापुर, ललितपुर, महोबा, जालौन, चित्रकूट, अम्बेडकरनगर, प्रतापगढ़, गोंडा, गोरखपुरी, आजमगढ़, बलिया, वाराणसी, कानपुर देहात, एटा, शामली जिलों में आज परीक्षा रद्द की गई है। — Government of UP (@UPGovt) March 30, 2022

The question paper leak is suspected to have taken place in the Ballia district, the Hindustan Times reported. Pandey said that question papers from the series 316 ED and 316 EI were suspected to have been leaked.

Paper leak, yet again. UP Board class XII English paper leaked. Exam cancelled in 24 districts. pic.twitter.com/F00bMlheCk — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 30, 2022

Ahead of the exams that started on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government had said that those found to be involved in malpractices will be charged under the stringent National Security Act.

However on Tuesday, the first day of the exams itself, the answer key for the Sanskrit question paper of Class 10 got leaked, Hindi daily Dainik Jagran reported.

In November, the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test was cancelled after its question paper was leaked, according to PTI. Over 19.99 lakh candidates were slated to appear for the test. A Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested at least 23 persons in connection with the paper leak.

The Uttar Pradesh intermediate and high school examinations, for class 12 and class 10 respectively, began on March 24. A total of 51,92,689 students have registered for the examinations, according to the Hindustan Times.

Out of these, 27,81,654 students are appearing for the high school exams, while 24,11,035 students are appearing for the intermediate exams.