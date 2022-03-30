The Assam unit of Congress has said the All India United Democratic Front has “sold its lawmakers” to benefit Bharatiya Janata Party candidates during the elections for two Rajya Sabha seats, the Hindustan Times reported.

The statement comes a week after All India United Democratic Front had pledged support for the candidate of the Congress, according to Northeast Now.

The elections for two Rajya Sabha seats from Assam are scheduled to be held on March 31. The seats will fall vacant as the tenure of Congress MPs Ranee Narah and Ripun Bora comes to an end on April 2.

The BJP and its ally United Peoples Party Liberal have nominated Pabitra Margherita and Rwngwra Narzary for the seats, while the Congress has pitched Ripun Bora again.

On Tuesday, Congress said that it had tied up with the All India United Democratic Front, or AIUDF, to oppose the BJP.

“A few days back AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal expressed doubts about the integrity of five of our lawmakers and said they could side with the BJP,” said Bhupen Kumar Borah, Assam Congress chief. “I can guarantee that all 26 Congress lawmakers and one legislator each from CPI(M) and Raijor Dal will vote for our candidate. But five lawmakers from AIUDF have been sold [to the BJP] and Ajmal is directly involved.”

All India United Democratic Front leader Aminul Islam said he was astonished by the Congress’s allegations.

“We were hearing about differences within the Congress on Bora’s selection,” Islam said. “Some of the Congress leaders are working to defeat him. The immature accusations have confirmed this.”

Meanwhile, the BJP said that the incident shows there is no unity among Opposition parties, Hindustan Times reported.

“There are various factions within Congress and despite a deal, they are suspicious of AIUDF,” BJP leader Dilip Saikia said.