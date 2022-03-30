The big news: AAP says BJP members vandalised Arvind Kejriwal’s home and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Bill passed in Lok Sabha to merge three civic bodies in Delhi, and Pakistan Prime Minister lost majority in Parliament.
A look at the top developments of the day:
- BJP members vandalise Arvind Kejriwal’s house in Delhi, alleges AAP:In a photo, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya could be seen among the people who were protesting Kejriwal’s recent remarks on the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. The Delhi Police said it has registered a case against unidentified people in connection to the attack
- Lok Sabha passes Bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi: Several amendments moved by members of the Opposition parties were rejected.
- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan loses majority as ally supports Opposition ahead of no-confidence vote: Currently, Khan’s government is left with 164 members in the National Assembly, while the joint Opposition has 177.
- Centre merges four film bodies into National Film Development Corporation: Amalgamation will help in better utilisation of public resources, the government said.
- Class 12 English exam cancelled in 24 Uttar Pradesh districts due to question paper leak: The leak is suspected to have taken place in the Ballia district.
- Five teachers from Karnataka school suspended for allegedly allowing girls in hijab to take exam: The state administration on Friday issued a circular ordering students of state-run schools to appear for the tests in the government-prescribed uniform.
- India Ratings lowers economic growth forecast to 7-7.2% from 7.6% for 2022-’23: The agency cited the Russia-Ukraine war and the rising prices of crude oil as the reason behind their revision.
- Religious minorities in Assam should be defined district-wise, says Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: He said that the Muslim community were a majority in several districts of Assam.
- Dearness allowance of government employees increased by 3%: The rate was hiked to 34% and will come into effect on January 1.
- Muslim man allegedly lynched in Tripura on suspicion of cattle theft: The police have arrested two persons in connection with the incident. They have found no evidence to suggest that the victim had stolen cattle.