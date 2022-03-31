Fuel prices were hiked again on Thursday for the ninth time in the last 10 days.

Since the revision in fuel prices began on March 22, petrol and diesel rates have increased by Rs 6.40 per litre, reported PTI. Fuel prices vary in states due to different value added tax and freight charges.

Now, a litre of petrol in Delhi costs Rs 101.81 and diesel Rs 93.07 after a price hike of 80 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 116.72 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 after a hike of 84 paise each, reported the Hindustan Times. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 107.45 and diesel Rs 97.52 following an increase in price of 76 paise each.

In Kolkata, the price of petrol climbed by 83 paise to Rs 111.35 pe litre and diesel rate rose by 80 paise to Rs 96.22.

While fuel prices in India are regulated by oil marketing companies, it has often been observed that the rates remain unchanged during elections and are hiked after the result day.

For 18 days in March and April last year, the prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged as four states and a Union Territory went to polls. However, after the results were announced on May 2, the prices rose steadily to hit record levels.

Ahead of the recent Assembly polls in five states, fuel rates had been on a freeze since November 4. This was also the period in which the cost of crude oil had surged by nearly $30 per barrel. Oil firms had not revised fuel prices for 137 days despite the substantial increase in global oil prices.

On March 24, Moody’s Investors Services said that the three state-owned fuel retailers – Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd – incurred losses of around $2.25 billion (Rs 19,000 crore) in revenue for keeping petrol and diesel prices on hold during Assembly polls.

On March 8, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri had said that there was a “war-like situation” and that oil marketing companies would take that into account.

He had denied that oil price hikes had been stalled due to Assembly elections in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari too had attributed the hike in fuel prices to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.