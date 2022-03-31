Journalist Rana Ayyub has moved the Delhi High Court challenging a Enforcement Directorate notice that restrained her from travelling abroad, Live Law reported on Thursday.

Ayyub’s counsel sought an early hearing, saying that the journalist has to travel to London and Italy due to her prior commitments. He added that her flight leaves on Friday.

On Tuesday, Ayyub was stopped at the Mumbai airport from boarding a flight to London because the Enforcement Directorate had issued a lookout notice for her.

In February, media reports had said that the Enforcement Directorate has attached over Rs 1.77-crore worth of Ayyub’s bank deposits in connection with a “money-laundering investigation” after the journalist started a fund-raising campaign to provide food and other relief to people struggling because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ayyub told Scroll.in on Tuesday that she had an event on April 1 with some of the top jurors, editors and diplomats in London. On the same day, she was to speak at The Guardian’s office at the invitation of the newspaper’s editor Katharine Viner. Then on April 6 and 7, she was to be in Italy to attend an event called the International Journalism Festival.

“I had tweeted about all the events three weeks in advance,” Ayyub had said. “My flight was at 3 pm today [Tuesday]. The immigration people were confused. An hour after back and forth, the ED told the immigration to tell me that they are sending me a summons to appear on April 1. The summons was received by me today on mail around 2 pm, exactly an hour before departure.”

Ayyub had said that she had already submitted all relevant documents to the Enforcement Directorate. She said that she had been issued a showcause notice for which she had been given a month to reply.

“Not a single summons from the ED, the last being the 1st week of January was received by me till an hour before my flight today,” Ayyub had said. “And each summons was honoured and documents submitted.”