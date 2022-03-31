The Chhattisgarh government is looking to expand its cow dung-to-cash scheme by introducing a new plan to purchase cow urine from cattle rearers in the state.

Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday held a meeting with the officers in which they discussed the benefits of cow urine, including its use as fertiliser, The Times of India reported. Several bio-fertilisers are produced from cow urine as it contains enzymes and minerals that may boost plant growth and prevent diseases.

The chief minister has instructed that a technical committee be formed to consider various aspects concerning the purchase of cow urine and quality testing. Experts from the Indira Gandhi Agricultural University and the Kamdhenu University will be a part of this panel.

The committee has been asked to submit recommendations in the next 15 days about procurement and quality testing methods.

The chief minister has also asked officials to complete the mapping of raw materials and other products that are locally available in the districts and are made out of cow urine. These will be showcased in the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Industrial Park to be established in state-run cattle sheds.

The Chhattisgarh government has been actively promoting products related to cow since last year.

The state administration is already buying cow dung from cattle breeders and farmers under the Gaudhan Nyay Yojana to boost cattle rearing, the Hindustan Times reported. The scheme was launched on June 25, 2020.

Earlier in March, Baghel’s advisor Pradeep Sharma had said that the government would soon start collecting cow urine to improve cattle protection.

“We will procure cattle urine through Gram Gauthan [cattle shed] Samiti and fortnightly payments will be made to cattle owners and farmers for the procurement,” Sharma had said.

Sharma also stated that this was being done keeping in mind its qualities for making organic pesticides and fungicides, the Hindustan Times reported.

On March 9, Baghel presented the state budget for the financial year 2022-2023 at the Legislative Assembly in a briefcase made out of cow dung, ANI reported.