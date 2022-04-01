The Goods and Services Tax revenue collection for March hit an all-time high of Rs 1,42,095 crore, the Union Ministry of Finance said on Friday. In February, GST collection was Rs 1,33,026 crore.

The previous all-time high GST collection was recorded in January when Rs 1,40,986 crore collected in taxes across the country.

In a statement released on Friday, the finance ministry said that the revenues for the month of March were 15% higher than the collection in the same month last year.

“During the month [of March], revenue from import of goods was 25% higher and the revenue from domestic transaction [including import of services] is 11% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year,” it said.

In March, Rs 25,830 crore was collected as Central GST, Rs 32,378 crore as State GST, Rs 74,470 in Integrated GST and Rs 9,417 crore in cess, the ministry said.

(Source: Union Ministry of Finance)

The ministry also noted that the number of e-way bills – electronic permits generated for goods transportation – rose from 6.91 crore in February from 6.88 crore in January. The ministry said that this indicated recovery of business activity at a faster pace.