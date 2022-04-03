Seven journalists were targeted by a mob at an event called the “Hindu mahapanchayat” in Delhi’s Burari area on Sunday. Five of them had to be taken away by police to protect them from the mob.

Four of the five journalists who were escorted away by the police were Muslims and were targeted allegedly after being asked their religious identity.

Meer Faisal of The Hindustan Gazette, photojournalist Md Meharban, and Newslaundry journalists, Shivangi Saxena and Ronak Bhat, were assaulted at the event. Arbab Ali, who was covering the event for Article 14, Meghnad Bose, a reporter at The Quint and another journalist who did not wish to be identified, were verbally abused.

In a series of tweets, Ali said he and Faisal were interviewing people at the event when they were attacked.

He added that Hindutva supremacists Yati Narsinghanand and Suresh Chavhanke – who have earlier made hate speeches against Muslims – were among those who attended the event. Those who attended Sunday’s event were also making communal speeches, Ali said in his tweet.

“Suddenly, a group of right-wingers came to us and snatched our cameras and phones,” Ali said in a tweet. “They asked us our names. When Meer and I told them our name, they called us jihadi.”

They were spewing venom and making communal speeches. @meerfaisal01 and I were taking interviews of people. Suddenly, a group of right-wingers came to us and snatched our cameras and phones. They asked us our names. When Meer and I told them our name, they called us jihadi. 2/n — Arbab Ali (@arbabali_jmi) April 3, 2022

Ali alleged that Faisal and he were made to sit separately and delete the videos they had shot at the event. Faisal was allegedly hit on his head and Ali pushed around.

“The mob started saying that ‘we should be beaten for this” as if covering the event was a crime and being Muslim is a crime,” Ali wrote in a tweet.

Even as police tried to take Ali and Faisal away, the mob tried to stop them. Later, some police personnel in plain clothes pushed them inside a van. One of the Hindutva group members even entered the van and punched a policeman.

punched the policeman sitting next to us. An injured @mdmeharban03 and another journalist came inside the police van. The police took us away to Mukherjee PS. I heard one of the mobster say “Inka peeche karo”. 8/n — Arbab Ali (@arbabali_jmi) April 3, 2022

Ali, Faisal, Bose, Meherban and the journalist who did not want to be identified, were then taken away in the police van to the Mukherjee Nagar Police station, as people in the mob allegedly called others to follow them.

Some reporters are detained by Delji police at Burari Hindu Mahapanchayat . @MeghnadBose93 @shahidtantray @mdmeharban03



All are taken to Mukherjee Police station. pic.twitter.com/yBHCDuBa4x — Amit Pandey (@yuva_journalist) April 3, 2022

The journalists were made to sit at the police station for an hour before being escorted to their homes, Ali said in his tweets.

Faisal confirmed to the Scroll.in that he and Meherban had been beaten up. The police at the Mukherjee Nagar police station took their statement on the matter. “Police are behaving well...Nothing problematic about them,” he told Scroll.in.

The Deputy Commissioner (North West) of Delhi Police said in a tweet that the journalists sat in a police van to “evade a crowd which was getting agitated by their presence”. He clarified that none of them had been detained and they “opted to proceed to police station” due to security reasons.

Brieffacts:Some of the reporters, willingly,on their own free will,to evade the crowd which was getting agitated by their presence,sat in PCR Van stationed at the venue and opted to proceed to Police Stn for security reasons. No one was detained.Due police protection was provided https://t.co/zl7XyDpNE9 — DCP North-West Delhi (@DCP_NorthWest) April 3, 2022

Others corroborate Ali’s allegations

Samar Halarnkar, the founder-editor of Article 14 wrote in a tweet that one of the journalists who were taken away by the police was reporting on the event for the news website.

5 journalists, 4 of them Muslim,1 on assignment for @Article14live have been taken by police to the Mukherji Nagar police station in Delhi after a mob at #Hindu #mahapanchayat (for which police had declined permission) discovered their religion, attacked them & deleted videos — Samar Halarnkar (@samar11) April 3, 2022

Faisal also confirmed that him and Meherban were beaten up by the mob due to their Muslim identity.

I and @mdmeharban03 were beaten up because of our muslim identity by Hindu mob. Communal slurs were shouted on me at Hindu mahapanchayat at Burari ground in New Delhi. We had gone there to cover the event. We were called jihadis and attacked for being Muslims. — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) April 3, 2022

Newslaundry also said in a tweet that Saxena and Bhat were “manhandled and assaulted” at the event.